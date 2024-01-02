Jones: ​We need reinforcements

​Banbury boss Mark Jones said the quality in both boxes was key to the New Year’s Day defeat at Brackley Town.

Goalscorer Aidan Elliott-Wheeler in action at Brackley on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​On loan striker Connor Hall’s debut hat-trick proved key to the home side’s 3-1 win, Aidan Elliott-Wheeler’s strike early in the second-half not enough for the Puritans who now just sit three points outside the relegation zone.

And boss Mark Jones said the display again wasn’t what he was looking for, when speaking to Puritans Radio after the game.

He said: "Ultimately we didn’t play well enough because we didn’t get the result that we wanted.

"I thought we started the game reasonably bright and had the best chance of the first ten minutes or so but Ken Charles wasn’t able to finish it.

"Then the first time they got a half decent ball into our box, we didn’t defend it well enough and Connor Hall’s got above Ty Fleming and we can’t allow that to happen.

"Goals change games and it gave Brackley a lift and deflated our lads, then the second goal came.

"But the difference was in both boxes. I don’t think there was a lot of difference in terms of the general play but you’ve got to be effective at both ends of the pitch and at the moment we’re not. That’s where the game is won and lost.

"We spoke about the importance of the first goal in the second-half and we got a bit of a fortunate one as I think Aidan Elliott-Wheeler was trying to cross that one and it went in at the far post, and we’re back in the game.

"But then what we go and do is commit footballing suicide eight or nine minutes later and a couple of errors and a deflection see us 3-1 down.

"Then it’s always going to be difficult to come back and get two goals at a place like this.”

Banbury now prepare to host Peterborough Sports this weekend, a side who sit just five points above them in the National League North standings.

Jones said: “I think it’s clear to see we need to get some reinforcements in. It’s not been ideal trying to get players in over the Christmas period, but that’s what I think we need to do as we need to strengthen the group, particularly at both ends of the pitch.