Jones: We didn’t deserve to lose

​Mark Jones felt his Banbury United side didn’t deserve to lose their league clash at home to Curzon Ashton on Saturday, settled by a last minute winner.

​The Manchester side struck in the 90th minute thanks to Hayden Campbell’s low strike as the game headed towards stoppage time.

And despite having played the last portion of the game with ten men following a second yellow card for Aidan Elliott-Wheeler, Jones felt a point each would have been fair.

He said: "I thought it was a bit harsh on us to lose that game, to be honest.

"It was a better performance from us and the effort and work rate was there, we just needed to find a bit more quality in the final third.

"There weren’t an awful lot of chances in the game and it was two teams trying to play in a similar style and not much between them.

"We’ve of course got to look at being more of a goal threat, but I think for us to concede in the 90th minute was harsh. We were down to ten men for the last 15 minutes after what I thought was a very harsh sending off.

"So we have to stay positive and take the positives from the performance. We didn’t deserve to lose the game and were much better defensively, Charlie Waller having a really good debut having come in from MK Dons.”

Jones added that the recruitment of defender Waller (more on page 39) may not be the last new face through the door, adding: “We’re looking to bring in a bit more experience in this week if I possibly can.”

Banbury have a free midweek before travelling to King’s Lynn on Saturday, who sit at the top of the relegation zone and just three points behind Banbury, who have played two fewer games.