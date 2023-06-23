Mark Jones’ rebuild at Banbury United has continued with two more signings.

The Puritans have snapped up young defender Tai Fleming and experienced winger Tope Obadeyi.

Fleming joins Banbury from Vanarama National League North rivals King’s Lynn Town having made 16 appearances for them last season as they finished as runners-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old, who can operate as a centre-back, full-back or as a holding midfielder, began his career at Norwich City before joining Yeovil Town where he first crossed paths with Jones who was part of the coaching set up at the club at that point.

Tai Fleming signs on the dotted line alongside Banbury United manager Mark Jones and chairman Ronnie Johnson. Pictures courtesy of Banbury United FC

In his first season with King’s Lynn, Fleming featured 21 times in the National League before also spending time on loan at Lowestoft Town.

Obadeyi has signed for the Puritans from Gloucester City and brings a wealth of experience.

He featured in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers in 2008 and went on to have loan spells in the Football League at clubs including Swindon Town and Shrewsbury Town before a spell in Portugal was followed by a move to Scotland where he featured for both Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He played a key role for Gloucester last season as he helped them secure a play-off place.

Tope Obadeyi has joined Banbury United from Gloucester City

“I’m delighted with both signings,” Jones said as he reflected on his latest additions.

“They fit into our philosophy of experience and youth.

“Tope comes with excellent experience in the National League North and above. He’s an exciting player to have.