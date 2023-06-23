The Puritans have snapped up young defender Tai Fleming and experienced winger Tope Obadeyi.
Fleming joins Banbury from Vanarama National League North rivals King’s Lynn Town having made 16 appearances for them last season as they finished as runners-up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 21-year-old, who can operate as a centre-back, full-back or as a holding midfielder, began his career at Norwich City before joining Yeovil Town where he first crossed paths with Jones who was part of the coaching set up at the club at that point.
In his first season with King’s Lynn, Fleming featured 21 times in the National League before also spending time on loan at Lowestoft Town.
Obadeyi has signed for the Puritans from Gloucester City and brings a wealth of experience.
He featured in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers in 2008 and went on to have loan spells in the Football League at clubs including Swindon Town and Shrewsbury Town before a spell in Portugal was followed by a move to Scotland where he featured for both Kilmarnock and Dundee United.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He played a key role for Gloucester last season as he helped them secure a play-off place.
“I’m delighted with both signings,” Jones said as he reflected on his latest additions.
“They fit into our philosophy of experience and youth.
“Tope comes with excellent experience in the National League North and above. He’s an exciting player to have.
“Although Tai is only 21, he also has experience in the National League and National League North. I have also worked with Tai at Yeovil and he’s a talented young player.”