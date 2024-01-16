Jones hails United's spirit after Blyth draw

Mark Jones praised his Banbury United players’ spirit as they battled back to draw 2-2 at Blyth Spartans on Saturday.​

Debutant Ethan Fitzhugh netted in the first minute after an error in the Spartans defence, only for Harry Gardiner to level for the hosts just before half-time.

Rhys Evans then put Spartans ahead in the second-half, but Ken Charles levelled things up to earn a share of the points.

And speaking to Puritans Radio after the game, Jones was satisfied with the point.

He said: “It was a hard-fought National League North game as most of them are, but we got a point and it was good to get something from the game as it’s not easy to come up here.

"They’re a good side and have been in good form lately – they play quite an expansive game and like to get on the ball and pass it, so they give you problems but the attitude of our players was very good.

"I did see increased levels in our intensity and that’s not easy given we travelled up in the morning, some of the lads have been up since 6am and it’s four-and-a-half hours on a coach.

"The attitude was good and we showed we wanted to get something from the game – Jack Harding’s had to pull off three or four fantastic saves for us – but I thought we also caused them some issues at times and showed a little bit of heart as well.

"We went one up very early on and then found ourselves 2-1 down with 15 minutes to go, and given the form we’re in it might have been a bit easy to fold, but the lads showed some spirit, got an equaliser and managed to take the point.

"It’s a good point for us away from home and hopefully it’ll stop the rot a little bit and we can try to take things forward.

"It’s crucial as it’s getting tight at the bottom, although we do have a couple of games in hand.”