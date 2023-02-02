Those were the words of Brackley Town boss Roger Johnson as he reflected on what has, so far, been another good week for his team.

The Saints returned to action with a 4-0 success over Gloucester City at St James Park last weekend, courtesy of goals from Jimmy Armson, Adam Rooney, Cosmos Matwasa and Levi Amantchi.

They then faced a long trek to fellow high-flyers Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night and returned with another point and yet another clean sheet after battling out a goalless draw.

Brackley Town celebrate one of their goals during last weekend's 4-0 win over Gloucester City. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Johnson is still yet to taste defeat in a Vanarama National League North game since arriving at Brackley - a run that now stands at 17 matches.

The Saints currently sit in fourth place, three points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town.

And Johnson said: “I probably underestimate how good of a record it is at times.

“To go 17 games unbeaten is a hell of an achievement. I am proud of it and I drum it into the players that they should be proud of it as well.

“I’m not deluded, it will come to an end at some point. But it’s been a huge effort and it couldn’t have gone any better since I have come in.

“I’d like to swap a couple of draws for wins but that’s me being greedy.

“We have a mindset of ‘we don’t lose’. If it isn’t going for us and we don’t take our chances then we shut up shop and we don’t concede.

“Having the best defensive record in the league is great. To have only conceded 19 goals in 27 games is some achievement and one to be proud of.

“We are resolute and we are worthy of having that record at the moment and come the end of the season it really will count.

“We are just quietly getting on with our business and we know there is a lot of football to be played.”

Johnson felt the goalless draw at Scarborough was “fair result” and he is now hoping a good week can become a great one as he targets another win at Peterborough Sports, whose manager Jimmy Dean departed to take over at Scunthorpe United at the end of last week, on Saturday.

“We want to win every game but it was a good performance against a tough side on Tuesday night,” the Brackley boss added.

“I think it was a fair result if I am honest. Both teams had chances, both hit the woodwork and both had one cleared off the line.

“I am happy with the four points from the two games we have had this week.

“Saturday was a good performance and we took our chances and if we can get three points this weekend it will make it a brilliant week for us.

“We know there’s been changes at Peterborough Sports but we won’t be taking anything for granted.