Callum Stead is congratulated by Glenn Walker after one of his goals in Brackley Town's 2-2 draw at Darlington last weekend. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Since being appointed as the new Saints boss, Johnson has guided his team to a 1-1 draw against AFC Fylde and a 2-2 stalemate at high-flying Darlington last weekend as Callum Stead scored twice as Brackley came back from a 2-0 down to earn a point.

Johnson’s team are back home on Saturday as they take on Buxton with that game being followed by a clash with Boston United next Tuesday night.

“Getting those first three points are massive and I want them badly so we can kick on,” Johnson said.

“We are a good team and I have no doubt that we will be in the shake up come the end of the season.

“We have had two good results and now we need a run of getting three points.

“If you can get a run together of six, seven, eight, nine, 10 games and get a good number of wins in them then it’s huge in this division.

“We aren’t a million miles away but even down to 15th, there’s only a few points in it. It’s a very tight division.

“Certainly, in the next three games we will be looking to get a couple of three-pointers on the board and it starts on Saturday.”

Johnson admitted it was a “game of two halves” as Brackley halted Darlington’s six-game winning streak last Saturday.

The Saints found themselves 2-0 down at the break but Stead’s brace secured what Johnson felt was, in the end, a deserved point.

“We have had two tough games to go into,” the Brackley boss added.

“Darlington are second and they had won six on the spin so I will probably look back on it in a month or two and look at the draws as two really good results.

“Against Fylde, I felt we should have won the game but it was disappointing in the first half on Saturday. We didn’t do what we set out to do.

“We needed half-time to get the lads in and give them a tactical volley.

“They knew that was coming and we made a couple of changes to get a foothold on the game and that’s what happened.

“Coming away from there with a point was deserved in the end. It was a game of two halves.

