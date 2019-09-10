James grabs the only goal as Trinity beat Puritans at the second attempt

Banbury United are out of the Emirates FA Cup for another season.

The Puritans lost by a solitary goal in Tuesday's first qualifying round replay at Gainsborough Trinity.

Kingsley James got the all important goal for the Bet-Victor Northern Premier League outfit at the Northolme with his second of the tie. It arrived early in the second half and that proved enough to sink United although Gavin Allot missed the opportunity to make it safe when Jack Harding saved his penalty.

For the first time this season, boss Mike Ford started with all three of his recognised strikers, Ricky Johnson, John Mills, playing slightly deeper, and top scorer Jaanai Gordon.

Johnson had an early header which was comfortably saved by Joe Green and Claudio Dias fired wide from 20 yards. In between, Harry Middleton tested Harding but the first half lacked clear-cut opportunities for either side.

It developed into a tight first half with little action at either end before Trinity created a couple of openings as it progressed. Curtis Morrison took advantage of a slip by Jack Westbrook to set up Sam Topliss who fired over. Morrison created an opportunity for himself just before the break when he turned well on the edge of the box before firing just over the bar.

And it was Trinity who broke the deadlock three minutes after the restart when James got on the end of a deep cross from Allot to beat Harding with a diving header at the far post.

Gordon's tame effort was easily saved by Green who then dealt with another effort from United's top scorer.

Middleton's 25-yard drive went just wide before Trinity missed a glorious opportunity to double their lead just past the hour mark from the penalty spot, the fourth of the two games. Allot rounded Harding who brought him down in the box, he got up to take the ensuing spot-kick but the United keeper was equal to his effort.

United struggled to create chances to get back into the tie before both substitutes went close. Roger Ngaah fired over the bar and Pablo Haysham shot first time past Green from Connor Roberts' cross but he was ruled offside.

Harding was quickly off his line to foil substitute Brodie Litchfield as Trinity pressed for the vital second goal. At the other end, Mills had a late effort deflected wide and Haysham fired over from the ensuing corner.

Deep into stoppage-time Gordon's volley flew over the bar and with it went United's hopes.