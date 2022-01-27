Jay Williams scoring Banbury's late goal against Redditch PICTURES BY JULIE HAWKINS

Enjoying a massive lead at the top of the table, manager Andy Whing keeps everyone’s feet on the ground by reminding them they haven’t won anything yet!

“It is absolutely fantastic,” said the Banbury United manager, with his team 12 points clear in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

“To have just two defeats in 27 games and three draws is an unbelievable achievement to get this far into late January.

“It has been a fantastic season so far - and I say so far as we haven’t won anything yet!

“We are going to get games like Saturday, that’s football.”

Redditch United became only the second team to beat Banbury in the league this season, the 16th-placed side enjoying a 2-1 result, despite a late goal for Jay Williams.

“Redditch worked their socks off. I still think we had more chances and a lot more of the ball, but didn’t use it as well as we have done and got punished for a couple of mistakes.

“But Redditch deserved their three points in the end.

“The two games we have lost, St Ives Town the other, we have gone chasing.

“We have scored maybe 14 or 15 goals in the last ten minutes of games this season so we have to be patient and trust our ability,” explained Whing.

“On Saturday I thought we went chasing and got impatient, myself as well. We have to believe in our abilities, but all season I can’t fault every single one of the players.

“Everyone was frustrated on Saturday, but we’ll learn from it and bounce back this week.

“The atmosphere at the club is fantastic. Even on Saturday the fans are still loving everything about this season, but we are not taking anything for granted.”

Banbury now have two more potentially tricky games, starting with a trip to fourth- from-bottom Nuneaton Borough at the weekend.

Then on Tuesday evening the Puritans host Biggleswade Town - whose manager Chris Nunn resigned earlier this week after they dropped into the relegation zone with a 4-1 defeat to high-flying Rushall Olympic.

Borough go into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over table-proppers Lowestoft.

“Every team is fighting for something,” added Whing.

“And where ever anyone is in the league we treat them the same as we do every game and always do our research and analysis.”

Whing is also hopeful that it won’t be too long before Jack Stevens, Henry Landers and Kelvin Langmead will be fit to return from the injury list and give him a few more options in the squad.

He said Stevens and Landers may even possibly be able to train this week, but Langmead may take a little longer.