'It showed the true community spirit' - Banbury's black community and police build relationships with football
The afternoon of football at the Spiceball Leisure Centre was organised by the Banbury Neighbourhood Police Team and members of the Black Community Engagement Panel.
It was organised to build trust and respect and strengthen the relationship between the police and the black community in the Banbury area.
The Black Community Engagement Panel was set up in November last year by Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke and Chief Inspector James Sullivan.
It is made up of representatives from the police and the black community, with the aim of improving police engagement with the black community by holding regular events.
In a joint statement, PC Philip Edwards and Anthony Osunyinlusi said: “The event was a fantastic opportunity for people and communities to come together and enjoy the beautiful game. A wonderful time was had by all, and it showed the true community spirit that exists within Banbury."