'It showed the true community spirit' - Banbury's black community and police build relationships with football

The afternoon of football at the Spiceball Leisure Centre was organised by the Banbury Neighbourhood Police Team and members of the Black Community Engagement Panel.

It was organised to build trust and respect and strengthen the relationship between the police and the black community in the Banbury area.

The Black Community Engagement Panel was set up in November last year by Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke and Chief Inspector James Sullivan.

Members of Banbury's black community alongside the police at Saturday's football game.

It is made up of representatives from the police and the black community, with the aim of improving police engagement with the black community by holding regular events.