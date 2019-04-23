It’s all about the players says Milner after victory

For manager Ben Milner, it has been a long 12 months before he finally had the chance to make up for last season’s setback.

Easington Sports missed out on promotion 12 months ago but taking them up as champions has more than made up for that disappointment for Milner.

A year on, it’s a completely different feeling but you learn from what happened 12 months ago and we’ve still got the nucleus of that side here so those players knew how it felt that day and didn’t want to experience it again Sports manager Ben Milner

He said: “It’s brilliant for the club but it was very nerve wracking on Saturday and the week before, so it’s great to get over the line.

“A year on, it’s a completely different feeling but you learn from what happened 12 months ago and we’ve still got the nucleus of that side here so those players knew how it felt that day and didn’t want to experience it again. I think that helped us to get over the line this time.

“I’m very proud and it feels great personally to take the club into the premier division but, like everything, it’s all down to the players. They’re the ones who have to go out there and win the games.

“They’ve all been outstanding, it was hard for a few of them not to figure in the final game, even in the squad, but they’ve all played their part. We wanted to get Saturday out of the way before thinking about next season but I’m sure there will be changes, not on the managerial side though, we’ll all be here.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Milner said: “We were much the better side but just couldn’t get the breakthrough in the first half.

“Cirencester made it hard for us, as do a lot of teams in this division, and it was tough to break them down. Leading by only one goal in any game is dangerous so we when we missed the penalty I did start to wonder back to the final game of last season.

“We’ve only conceded 13 goals season in the league and that’s one of the main reasons we’ve won it.”