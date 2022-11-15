Banbury United celebrate one of their goals in the 4-0 success at Buxton. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans went into the game on the back of a 2-2 home draw with Chester last Tuesday night and duly went one better to get back on the winning trail in the Vanarama National League North.

Alex Babos put Banbury in front with Giorgio Rasulo doubling the advantage with a free-kick in first-half stoppage-time.

Rasulo grabbed his second and Banbury’s third after the break and then missed the chance to complete a hat-trick when Theo Richardson saved his penalty.

But, from the resulting corner, Jay Williams headed home the fourth to wrap up a well-deserved and much-needed victory.

“It’s easy to say it’s been coming because the performances have been there,” boss Whing said.

“But we have just had to keep believing in that and we have tweaked the shape a bit to help the players.

“We didn’t have one striker on the pitch in the second half, we played with midfielders up front and we were just as good. It was outstanding.

“We have kept believing in what we are doing and the players have worked their socks off for no reward in recent weeks so I am really pleased for them to get one over the line.

“We felt we should have beaten Chester and I felt we got a lot of belief from that game.

“We took that into Saturday and Buxton were a good footballing side but they didn’t really create anything. And when we got the ball, we looked dangerous and we were clinical.

“That’s probably what’s cost us recently, not being clinical enough. We took our chances and it could have been more. It all came together for us.”