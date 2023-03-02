Injuries are an issue but Puritans boss Andy is relishing a big test at Chester

Banbury United boss Andy Whing insists a trip to high-flying Chester holds no fear for him this weekend.

The Puritans will be looking to get back on the winning trail after being held to two draws in the past week.

Whing’s squad is still being tested to its limit by injuries and Banbury were down to the bare bones again for Tuesday’s 2-2 stalemate with Leamington, which came just a few days after they had shared the points with another struggling side Farsley Celtic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Whing was left fairly content with the two points his team picked up as they now turn their attention to a clash at a Chester side who are unbeaten in their last five matches and sitting in third place in the table.

Jack Stevens takes the congratulations after he opened the scoring in Banbury United's 2-2 draw with Leamington on Tuesday night. Picture by Julie Hawkins

“It was another game I felt we should have won,” Whing said as he reflected on the clash with Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We aren’t really getting the rub of the green. We had a stonewall penalty turned down so things aren’t going for us.

“But I can’t fault the effort of the players. They have been outstanding for us.

“If you look back at the two games with the injuries we have got, I think they are two really good points for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We should have beaten Chester at home, I think they scored in the 93rd minute to draw 2-2.

“To be fair, I’m not really worried about this sort of game. The lads have been outstanding in this type of game this season.

“Our record against the bottom eight is pretty poor and, mentality wise, we have got to be better in terms of our approach to these games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s going to be very tough on Saturday but we will go there full of belief and confidence and hopefully get a result.”

Banbury’s injury list continues to be a big problem for Whing with goalkeeper Jack Harding the latest notable addition to it.

He added: “Farsley scored an absolute worldie on Saturday and Jack Harding clattered the post and he wasn’t able to work on Monday or Tuesday and then couldn’t play for us, which just about sums everything up to be honest!

“Connor Roberts was coming back and was going to be part of the squad and then he was ill and two other players failed fitness tests as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement