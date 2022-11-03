Callum Stead celebrates one of his two goals in Brackley Town's 2-0 victory over Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night. Picture by Josh Nesden

The Saints will go into the derby clash having made it four wins in a row with former Kettering striker Callum Stead scoring both goals in their 2-0 victory over Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night.

Brackley’s six-match unbeaten run since Johnson took charge has seen them storm up the Vanarama National League North table with Tuesday’s success putting them level on points with leaders King’s Lynn Town, who have two games in hand.

Now Johnson is looking for his players to do it all again at the weekend as a demanding schedule continues with a long trip to Southport following on next Tuesday night.

“That’s the demand on the players, and we have spoken about it in depth, to go again,” Johnson said.

“There’s no excuses, both teams have played in midweek and everyone is having this busy spell of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“We are looking good, we are looking fit and the lads are buying into the sessions we are putting on.

“It’s another home game, it’s a bit of a derby so that should make it even more exciting.

“The fans have been great since I came in so hopefully we get a few more coming through the turnstiles to make a big noise for the boys.”

Johnson admitted he is “over the moon” with the way his reign at Brackley has started.

Having drawn his first two games in charge, the Saints have put together an impressive winning run which continued this week with a 2-1 success at Bradford (Park Avenue) last Saturday before Stead’s double saw off Sports in midweek.

“I am over the moon with how it’s gone,” Johnson added.

“Me being me, I think we should have had five wins and one draw but let’s not be too greedy!

“I am just pleased the lads are giving me everything to be honest.

“We deserved the win on Tuesday and it’s been two back-to-back performances.

“I knew it would be a tough game against Peterborough after watching them, they pass it around well but we negated their game plan.