Honours are even after Goddard hits equaliser

Brackley Town Saints and Ardley United shared the spoils in their uhlsportHellenic League opener.

Both goals came early on in Tuesday’s premier division derby at Ardley where Twariq Yusuf’s opener was cancelled out by Saints skipper Ollie Goddard.

It was a compelling game short on quality but high on endeavour with Saints going close when George Ball was denied by home keeper Jake Pritchard. At the other end Matthew Crowther was forced to make two excellent saves from the lively Yusuf.

And it was Yusuf who opened the scoring in the 19th minute, sweetly finishing a move that he had started with a calm lob over the advancing Crowther. But the lead lasted only four minutes when Goddard was in the right place at the right time to turn in a Harry Brock corner that Pritchard was unable to gather.

James Hammond’s lob beat Pritchard but landed on top of the bar and Ball struck a 30 yard shot which the keeper saved comfortably.

In the second half Alex Stott shot straight at Pritchard while Yusuf cut in but Crowther made a good save. Late on, Tobias London screwed his shot wide and at the other end Jordan Godfrey found Ryan Knight but his volley was saved by Pritchard.