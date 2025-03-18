Hollyhead praises 'mature' Banbury display in win

Harry Reilly celebrates scoring the winner on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead praise a ‘mature’ Banbury United performance after they saw off visitors Royston Town 1-0 on Saturday.

​The result was a second game undefeated for the Puritans and also a second clean sheet in a row as they continue to have the SPL Premier Central’s most miserly defence, albeit also remaining its lowest scorers.

But after Harry Reilly’s 47th minute goal proved the difference, Hollyhead told Puritans Radio it was a deserved outcome.

He said: “It was a very mature performance from start to finish.

"It took us a few minutes at the start to realise they’d changed their shape a little bit to what we expected, so we had to readjust slightly, but we then controlled the game from then on.

"We were generally pleased at half-time with how the game had gone and given they hadn’t had a game in midweek unlike ourselves, I was conscious of that and and had put the bench together with that in mind.

"The early goal in the second-half did give us a boost but other than at 10-15 minute spell in the second-half, which Royston were going to have at some point in the game, I thought we were connected, calm, and we asked them far more questions than they asked us.

"We’d had a really good away performance against Stourbridge against a decent side and we had five or six decent situations that on another night would have led to a win, so it was important to recognise that in staying with the same team and I think we’re seeing some significant improvements in the last few weeks.”

Banbury now prepare for a return to action this weekend with the visit to Bromsgrove Sporting.

Their hosts sit just one position and one point behind them in the league standings, with both sides still looking for a few more points that would surely ensure their safety at step three for next season.