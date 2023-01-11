Action from Banbury United's 5-0 defeat at AFC Fylde last weekend. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans were well beaten on the north-west coast and, as a result, they slipped out of the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North,

Whing conceded his team weren’t helped by a number injuries but he piled the praise on a Fylde team who could yet have a big say in the title race with a number of games in hand on teams above them.

“It was a bit of everything really,” Whing said.

“We had both full-backs out and then our centre-half got injured after 20 minutes so that didn’t make things easy.

“We were a bit disjointed but that doesn’t take anything away from them (Fylde), I thought they were outstanding on and off the ball.

“Fylde set the standard for how you have to be off the ball and I have been trying to tell our boys for weeks and weeks how important that is.

“We couldn’t match them and if they continue to play like that then they will be right up there.

“It was one of those days and in the second half, their goalkeeper nearly scored. He’s gone to clear it, the wind has taken it and Jack (goalkeeper Harding) has had to tip it over the bar. It was one of those days we have to chalk off.

“But there’s a lot of things to look at where we can improve. It’s a great learning curve for us as well. Sometimes you need that.

“I think we lost 6-1 at Coalville a couple of years ago and, from then on, we changed our mentality and approach and in the next season we went on to win the league.

“So it was a massive learning curve for me, especially, and the players.

“We know how far we have come but this is also a realisation of how far we’ve still got to go.

“It was a disappointing day but it’s one we can definitely learn from.”