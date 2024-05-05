Morgan Roberts celebrates after firing Brackley Town into the lead against Boston United (Picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan's side took a first-half lead through former Northampton Town man Morgan Roberts, but were pegged back seconds before the interval as Keaton Ward equalised.

The Pilgrims then won it thanks to a 58th-minute penalty from Jimmy Knowles.

The Saints pushed hard for an equaliser to try and take the tie into extra-time, but it wasn't to be and it means another season at step two for the Saints.

Action from Brackley Town's play-off final defeat to Boston United (Picture: Pete Keen)

The result was a tough one to take for Brackley, who finished the regular season 10 points clear of Boston, but boss Cowan felt his side weren't quite at their best on the day.

"First of all, massive congratulations to Boston who were excellent," said the Saints boss.

"These games are all about big moments, and although I felt we were probably the better side in the first half, both teams had chances and full credit to them, it just wasn't our day."

The equaliser on the cusp of half-time proved to be a massive turning point in the game, and Cowan was unhappy with how that situation was defended.

"We felt we had momentum, and if anything it felt like we were going to do that to them," he said.

"We were knocking on the door at 1-0 up and with everything going our way, but this is football.

"We are disappointed with that first goal, the way it came about as we haven't done that all season, but we have to give credit to Boston. They confused the situation and pounced."

As for the match-winning spot-kick, Cowan had to no argument with that decision as he admitted it was 'absolutely a penalty'.

Defeat is a bitter pill to swallow after such a long and, in the main, successful campaign, with Brackley finishing the league campaign in third spot, and Cowan is hoping his players can go one step further next season.

"This league is unforgiving," he said. "There are so many good teams, so many good clubs, so to get so close it is hard to take to not get over the line.