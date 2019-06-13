Haysham is the latest player to join the Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has made another signing this week with Pablo Haysham joining the club.

The Spanish-born 27 year-old can play up front or as an attacking midfielder.

Pablo has won a championship medal at this level and, having played at Hereford in front of a large expectant crowd every week, will bring excellent experience to the group Puritans boss Mike Ford

Haysham was originally with Oxford City and was a regular in their Hellenic League Nomads side, as well as making a few first team appearances, prior to him joining Southern League Division One side Didcot Town in 2012. In three seasons with the Railwaymen, he scored 36 goals from 120 appearances, attracting the attention of phoenix club Hereford FC who he joined in 2015.

At Edgar Street he was part of the side that won three successive league championships as Hereford quickly moved up through the non-league pyramid, scoring 52 goals for them in 142 appearances.

He signed for Salisbury but, after scoring five goals from 30 appearances, he had opportunities and returned to Didcot Town on-loan until the end of the season.

Ford said: “Pablo has won a championship medal at this level and, having played at Hereford in front of a large expectant crowd every week, will bring excellent experience to the group. Again he fits the profile of a player we are looking to attract, good attitude combined with excellent footballing ability.”

Haysham added: “I am delighted to be signing for Banbury and can’t wait to get started. I really feel this club has the potential to achieve big things this coming season and I’m looking forward to playing my part in doing so.”