Great bounce back by Banbury United builds on unbeaten league run

MacKenzie Chapman punches the ball away in the FA Trophy game PICTURES BY JULIE HAWKINS

In a fantastic performance, Banbury United showed their clinical edge with a 4-0 victory over Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

Their 11th win in an unbeaten league run of 13 games sees Banbury third in the table, with games in hand over next Tuesday’s hosts Coalville Town and Peterborough Sports.

In an even first half United broke the deadlock after 43 minutes against their sixth-placed hosts, with a superb 22 yard strike from Chris Wreh. Then in stoppage time at the end of the half Jack Stevens headed home their second.

Jay Williams was sent off on Saturday and will miss this weekend's game

Just ten minutes into the second half Giorgio Rasulo had made it 3-0 with substitute Henry Landers completing the scoring on 70 minutes.

“Off the ball we were absolutely outstanding,” said manager Andy Whing after the game.

“We were a little bit off it on Saturday and got punished for it. We just grew into the game and it could have been five or six.

“It wa a fantastic performance all round really. It was always going to be a tough game but if we produce performances like that we will be a team for everyone to go and beat.”

Only an unfortunate own goal separated the teams

This weekend Whing’s side will be looking to add another three points when lowly Lowestoft Town visit the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium for another Southern League Premier Division Central fixture, before the trip to leaders Coalville on Tuesday evening.

“Our focus is always on the next game and the lads are tremendous,” he said.

“We bounced back last week and we bounced back again tonight.

“It’s relentless at the moment, Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday -Tuesday and it’s going to be hard to produce that week in week out.

“There’s going to be bumps in the road and there’s going to be squad rotation.”

Banbury made an unfortunate 1-0 exit in the first round of the FA Trophy on Saturday with a 43rd minute own-goal, when Connor Roberts sliced the ball into his own net when attempting to clear it.

The Puritans created plenty of chances, but just couldn’t make them count in a very competitive game.

Farnborough had also made several changes to their regular side for the tie, which saw a red card for Jay Williams for denying a goalscoring chance when he brought down veteran striker David Pratt in the 73rd minute. He will now miss Saturday’s game.

Although Banbury’s work ethic meant the disadvantage was hardly noticeable, their hosts held on for a place in the second round.

Former Welsh U21 Alex Babos has signed a contract with the club through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.