Gordon's goal takes Puritans up to second in the table

Top scorer Jaanai Gordon celebrates after hitting the only goal of the game against St Ives Town. Photo; Steve Prouse

Gordon's solitary first half goal was enough to see the Puritans beat St Ives Town 1-0 in Saturday's Premier Central clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

United were good value for all three points but should have won by a bigger margin against St Ives side that rarely threatened to breach the best defensive record in the division.

Manager Mike Ford opted for a two-pronged attack with John Mills partnering Gordon and both strikers had early chances.

Mills robbed Charlie Johnson but opted to try and set up Gordon rather than take the shot on himself. Moments later Connor Roberts released Claudio Dias, his low cross was palmed away by Finley Iron only as far as Gordon who shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

United went close again when St Ives failed to fully deal with Giorgio Rasulo's corner, Mills returned the ball into the box where Dias was just unable to keep his header on target. In between, Jarvis Wilson headed over from a free-kick but it was all United in the opening stages.

United kept probing for the opener, Kynan Isaac set up Gordon who cut inside but his shot cleared the bar. Isaac again did well to set up another chance but Mills saw his close range effort blocked and St Ives managed to clear following a scramble in the six-yard box.

Rasulo went closest to breaking the deadlock when he cut in from the left and his low drive from the edge of the box beat Iron but came back off the base of the upright.

More good approach play from Rasulo saw United finally break the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Rasulo and Isaac combined on the left, Mills got to the byline and crossed to the near post where Gordon back-heeled the ball past Iron.

After the restart, substitute Ben Seymore-Shove's 25 yard effort flew wide of the far post before Jack Westbrook and Rasulo combined to release Pablo Haysham on the right but his low drive was cut out in the six-yard box.

United went close again when Gordon found Eddie Odhiambo whose fierce drive took a defection into the path of Mills who could only head wide at the far post. Mills almost capped a fine display when he twisted and turned on the edge of the box before seeing his deft angled chip beat Iron but clip the top of the bar.

The second goal wouldn't come but United's slim advantage never looked under any threat in the second half. That was until another 25 harder from Seymor-Shove almost caught out Harding who managed to get his hands on the ball and keep it our of the net at the second attempt.