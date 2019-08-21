Gordon will give United more threat in the attack

While many Banbury United fans will be sorry to see Charlie Wise leave the club it has given Mike Ford the chance to bring in a recognised striker.

Jannai Gordon joined the Puritans last week and made his debut as a second half substitute against Royston Town in Saturday’s BetVictor Southern League clash.

The 23 year-old striker came through the youth system at Peterborough United and made four Football League appearances before moving to West Ham United. He had loan spells with Newport County and joined Cheltenham Town before moving to Tamworth last season.

Ford said: “With Charlie Wise leaving it freed me up to bring in another attacking player as I’ve got cover in defence, Ricky Johnson or Jack Westbrook can slot in there if needed. I didn’t want Charlie to leave, he was very popular here, but sometimes things work out in your favour with being able to bring a recognised striker like Jannai Gordon into the club.

“If you keep your finger on the pulse, things like that will happen for you. It’s not a gamble, Jannai is an experienced striker with a good pedigree and he will provide good competition for Ricky [Johnson] and John Mills. So, we’re in a much better position in attack than we were ten days ago.”