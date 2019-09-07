Gordon's last-gasp penalty earns Puritans a replay in the FA Cup

Banbury United are still in the Emirates FA Cup but face a midweek replay at Gainsborough Trinity to try and get through at the second attempt.

Top scorer Janaai Gordon's stoppage-time penalty, his second of the game, saw United twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw in Saturday's first qualifying round.

Trinity had twice led through Ashley Worsfold's first half penalty and Kingsley James' second half strike at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium but United were not to be denied and they dug deep to stay in the competition.

Manager Mike Ford recalled top scorer Gordon to the starting line-up with John Mills dropping to the bench where he was joined by Pablo Haysham for his first involvement of the new campaign.

And it was Gordon who had the game's first chance. Ricky Johnson flicked on Jack Harding's clearance and Gordon's fierce drive flew just over the bar. Gordon then released Roger Ngaah who was thwarted by the onrushing Joe Green who cleared the danger.

In between, Curtis Morrison fired across Harding but wide of the far post. In an end-to-end opening period both sides showed their attacking intent. Trinity twice went close in quick succession with Harding displaying quick reactions to superbly tip over a first time effort from Sam Topliss after Morrison's close range shot was blocked.

Trinity broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Connor Roberts brought down Morrison after he cut into the box and Worsfold converted the ensuing spot-kick despite Harding getting a hand to the ball.

The visitors made life difficult for the Puritans, denying them the space to play out from the back and quickly closing down whenever Ford's boys advanced into the opposition half. United had more joy as the half progressed but a speculative long range effort from Claudio Dias, which was comfortably gathered by Green, was all they could muster.

United came agonisingly close to an equaliser immediately after the restart when Trinity failed to clear following a scramble in the box and Lee Henderson's first time effort hit the far post. But Trinity should have doubled their advantage when Morrison burst into the box but fired into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Ford threw Haysham on for Gedeon Okito to give United more creativity in the midfield with Jack Westbrook dropping into defence. United offered much more of a threat in the second half, getting the ball forward earlier to finally ask questions of the Trinity defence.

Ngaah almost conjured up an equaliser out of nothing when his snap-shot from the edge of the box clipped the edge of the upright with Green stranded.

Substitute Ross Hannah found the back of the net after more good play from Morrison but the effort was ruled out for offside.

United enjoyed more possession in the Trinity half but the visitors still looked a threat on the counter-attack and Morrison raced clear again but Harding palmed away his effort.

United equalised in the 75th minute when Gordon's persistence saw him keep the ball in play before he was dragged down by Joe Maguire just inside the box. United's top scorer did the rest and thumped the ensuing spot-kick past Green.

United sensed a late winner and Johnson headed over from Giorgio Rasulo's corner before Dias exchanged passes with Gordon and raced into the box but fired just wide of the far post.

Trinity regained the lead in the 85th minute when United hesitated to clear a deep cross from Topliss and James took full advantage to beat Harding from six yards.

With United pushing forward they nearly got caught out in stoppage-time when Hannah was denied by Harding. But United were not done yet and they equalised again when Mills was fouled by Maguire and Gordon sent Green the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick.

James had the chance to win it with the last kick of the game but shot wide from six yards with the goal at his mercy. So, it's back to Gainsborough on Tuesday.