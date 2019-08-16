Gordon joins Puritans to increase Ford's attacking options

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has increased his attacking options.

Striker Jaanai Gordon, who has had Football League experience with Peterborough United, Newport County and Cheltenham Town, has joined the club.

The 23 year-old came through the youth system at Peterborough United and was awarded a professional contract in 2012. He made four Football League appearances for the Posh before moving to West Ham United.

While not making a league appearance with the Hammers, he had loan spells with Chelmsford City and Nuneaton Town before joining Sligo Rovers on a six-month loan deal in 2016, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal for the League of Ireland side. A loan spell with League 2 side Newport County followed from January, 2017 through to the end of the season and made ten Football League appearances, scoring one goal.

In September 2017 Gordon’s contract with West Ham United was cancelled by mutual consent and he joined Cheltenham Town, making four early season league appearances for the Robins before long-term injury ruled him out of the game for almost 18 months. He returned to playing football in January 2019 when he joined Southern League Premier Central side Tamworth.

With all the necessary paperwork having been completed, Gordon is eligible for Saturday’s game against Royston Town.