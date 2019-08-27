Gordon comes off the bench to bag late winner for Puritans

Jannai Gordon came off the bench to bag the last-minute winner as Banbury United picked up three BetVictor Southern League points.

The Puritans bounced back from Saturday’s Premier Central defeat against Kings Langley to beat Barwell 2-1 on Monday.

United got off to their usual fast start and Barwell struggled to contain them. It paid off in the eighth minute when United took the lead with Charlie Hawtin’s cross finding the impressive Giorgio Rasulo who headed home from six yards past Andrew Wycherley.

Moments later, United went close to increasing their lead when a free-kick just evaded John Mills and Wycherley gathered. United went close again when Ricky Johnson, making his 250th appearance for the club, was thwarted by Wycherley.

The keeper came to his side’s rescue again when he pulled off a superb save to push Rasulo’s fierce shot around the post.

Barwell started the second half with a lot more aggression and equalised in the 51st minute when a deep free-kick inside their own half found Omotolani Omotola who got the final touch from close range.

The game became a lot more even and the visitors had more possession in midfield as they pushed forward but United’s defence held firm and Jack Harding had little to do. It was United who went closest when Rasulo ghosted past three players along the left before he pulled the ball back to substitute Roger Ngaah Bosio who fired into the side-netting.

In the closing stages it looked more likely the visitors might snatch all three points but in the 90th minute Gordon raced on to a long pass from Connor Roberts, turned Henry Eze and slotted the ball past the advancing Wycherley from a tight angle. Barwell ended the game with ten men when left-back Jacob Whitmore picked up a second caution in stoppage-time.