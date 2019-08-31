Gordon and Ngaah on the mark as Puritans get first away victory

Banbury United have picked up their first BetVictor Southern League victory on the road.

First half goals from Jannai Gordon, his third in as many games, and Roger Ngaah on his debut, earned the Puritans a 2-0 victory in Saturday's Premier Central clash at newly-promoted Bromsgrove Sporting.

Manager Mike Ford opted to start with Gordon for the first time instead of John Mills but was dealt a blow in the warm-up with Jack Westbrook having to pull out and Anderson Cayola taking his place.

Bromsgrove began the game on the foot front but United were well organised and gradually came into the contest. Bromsgrove went close when Leon Broadhurst hit the upright but that was a rare opportunity against a United back line well marshalled by Lee Henderson and Connor Roberts.

United broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Anderson advanced and released Gordon with an inch-perfect pass. The former Tamworth striker did the rest, taking a touch and slipping the ball past the advancing Tony Breeden.

The visitors doubled their advantage three minutes later when a free-kick into the box fell kindly for Ngaah who struck the loose ball past for Leamington keeper Breeden.

After the restart, Bromsgrove again took the initiative which they had to, trailing by two goals. But they were unable to create any worthwhile chances before substitute Kyle Perry saw his shot comfortably saved by Jack Harding.

Perry's physical presence saw Ford move skipper Ricky Johnson into the back four to deal with the aerial threat. Shaquille McDonald released Kieren Westwood but Johnson made a timely interception at a crucial time while Richard Gregory was denied by Harding.

Bromsgrove failed to seriously test Harding while at the other end Mills went close to a third goal for United after he was set up by substitute Denilson Silva.