Giles looking to build on best so far

Manager Matt Giles is looking for Easington Sports to build on their best performance of the season so far in Monday’s derby.

Sports entertain Brackley Town Saints in Monday’s uhlsport Hellenic League clash having picked up their first premier division point in the midweek draw at Flackwell Heath. It came at the third attempt for the newly-promoted Addison Road club following two losses in the league and two in cup competitions so it was a relief for everyone concerned to get something out of a game.

Despite seeing his squander a two-goal advantage, Giles was well satisfied with the performance.

He said: “We’d have settled for a point beforehand but obviously it was disappointing not to get all three. It was only a point but the performance is worth more than that.

“We wanted to be harder to beat in the previous two matches, that didn’t happen at Bishops Cleeve but it did on Saturday and we were unfortunate to lose in the end.

“That’s the best we’ve played so far at Flackwell Heath and we made sure that not only were we harder to beat but we should have won it. That’s progress but only getting a point in the end was another harsh lesson that you will get punished for any errors.

“We’ve got our first point on the board, we needed to prove to ourselves that we can go away and get something in this division. I knew we’d go two or three games without getting anything and that’s when you need strong characters and mental toughness.

“Losing a two-goal lead was a real test of the players’ character with the disappointment. We’re going in the right direction, we’ve got the ability, we’re very fit and we matched them in all areas.

“We still lack a bit of experience but that will come with each game we play. It’s so important the players learn from every game, now we can go into Monday’s game with a bit of momentum.”