Giles left to reflect on more early setbacks in FA Cup exit

Manager Matt Giles was left to reflect on more early errors as Easington Sports exited the Emirates FA Cup at the first stage.

The uhlsport Hellenic League side lost 3-0 at fellow premier division outfit Bishops Cleeve in Saturday’s extra preliminary round tie.

Three goals in 15 early first half minutes all but ended the tie as a contest at Kayte Lane. Despite a spirited response, Sports were unable to get back into the tie and were left to reflect on another early setback.

Giles said: “In the four halves of our two league games we’ve conceded in the first ten minutes of each one. I asked the players not to do that at Bishops Cleeve and they conceded three in 15 minutes!

“We have to be more patient and not try to force the game. We’re still so used to winning games so when we go behind the players don’t know how to react and capitulate.

“The senior players are making poor decisions, they have to get used to the fact that we are going to concede goals and deal with that.

“We have to carry on doing what we believe is right, we won’t improve if we keep trying to change the way we play.

“We settled down and improved as the first half wore on, we should have scored either side of halftime but at least we proved harder to beat in the second half.”