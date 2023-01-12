Frustration for Johnson as Brackley’s focus now switches to a huge encounter

But there is little time to dwell as the focus begins to switch towards a huge clash next Tuesday night,

The clash between second and fourth in the Vanarama National League North eventually ended in deadlock at St James Park, although the Saints had a golden opportunity to clinch all three points when Adam Rooney fired a late penalty over the crossbar after Callum Stead had cancelled out Kurt Willoughby’s early opener for the visitors.

Johnson insisted the late penalty was just the culmination of an afternoon of missed chances for Brackley, who remain in second place after drawing level on points with leaders Darlington.

Brackley Town captain Gaz Dean was presented with a commemorative shirt to mark his 300th appearance for the club ahead of last weekend's clash with Chester. Pictures by Glenn Alcock

The Saints are without a game this weekend but are now preparing for another top-of-the-table showdown with King’s Lynn Town at St James Park on Tuesday.

“I am still disappointed now to be honest,” Johnson said.

“Regardless of the penalty, we should have been out of sight. We had some really clear-cut chances that we have to take.

“It’s something I have tried to address with the lads. There needs to be more people scoring. We shouldn’t have to rely on a last-minute penalty to get the points.

Callum Stead celebrates scoring Brackley Town's equaliser against Chester at St James Park

“It’s not sat well with me. It was a good performance but we didn’t get the goals it warranted.

“It wasn’t to be but we are still on this unbeaten run and that’s the positive.

“But King’s Lynn is the cliche six-pointer isn’t it? We certainly need to make sure we don’t lose the game but we will be going into it like every other and looking to get all three points. It’s a massive game and a big test for us.

“All the talk is about them and their games in hand. They have got to win them.

“I am pleased we don’t have a game this weekend. It gives us the chance to get on the training pitch and hatch a plan to try to get us maximum points on Tuesday.”

Johnson, meanwhile, paid tribute to captain Gaz Dean as he reached the milestone of 300 appearances for the club in last weekend’s stalemate with Chester.

The central defender is widely regarded as one of the best in the business at Step 2 and has remained a model of consistency during his time at Brackley.

“It’s a great achievement and impressive to get to that number at one club,” Johnson added.

“He deserves all the plaudits he gets. To play 300 games at any level is good in my eyes.

