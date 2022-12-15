The Saints had been all set for two huge clashes at Scarborough Athletic last weekend and at home to King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

But both games fell foul of the sub-zero temperatures with frozen pitches being the order of the day in non-League football across the majority of the country.

What’s more frustrating is the fact that, due to their early exit from the Isuzu FA Trophy, Roger Johnson’s team have no game this weekend meaning their next competitive action won’t be until they take on local rivals Banbury United on Boxing Day.

Levi Amantchi, pictured during the recent 0-0 draw at Leamington, is one of the new arrivals at Brackley Town as Roger Johnson strengthened his squad. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Brackley were knocked off top spot in the Vanarama National League North table as Darlington were able to play and beat Gloucester City 6-2 on a 4G pitch last weekend.

But, despite the obvious disappointment, Saints boss Johnson is determined to use the break without match action wisely.

“We wanted the games to go ahead,” he said.

“We were prepared. Myself and Wardy (assistant-manager Stephen Ward) and Foles (coach Kevin Foley) did all we could do to have the boys ready.

“It’s just disappointing that the weather took control of things and it all got taken out of our hands.

“We have been on a decent run and we just wanted to keep it going. It’s just unfortunate.

“We haven’t got a game now between the one at Leamington and Boxing Day, which will be almost three weeks.

“It’s not ideal preparation but it's swings and roundabouts and the lads who have niggles will have a bit of time to heal.

“It is what it is and we have to deal with it.

“The good thing is it is a good opportunity for us to get on the training pitch.

“There will be five sessions before the Boxing Day game and it gives us a bit of time to get on the training ground and try a few things.

“There’s nothing like playing games but we will get a lot of work into the boys.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is delighted to have been able to strengthen his squad in the last couple of weeks.

Brackley swooped to sign striker Levi Amantchi from Braintree Town where he scored six goals in 14 National League South games this season.

And they then completed the signing of experienced frontman Adi Yussuf following his release from Gateshead.

And Johnson added: “The club have asked me to build a promotion-winning squad and with these signings, I feel like we are near enough there.

“Levi scored six goals in the National League South and he will get goals for us.

“Adi’s CV speaks for itself, he knows the level and I actually played against him at the end of my career when he was at Solihull so I know what he can bring.

“The squad is really coming together now. There’s competition for places and that’s what I wanted. I want to turn round to my bench and think that everyone on there should be starting. I want the lads to give me that headache.