​Frustration as Banbury's good run ends

Yaw Ofusu heads at goal during the loss to Hitchin. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead was disappointed his Banbury United side saw their unbeaten run end at relegation-threatened Hitchin Town on Saturday.

​The hosts won 1-0 and also had a penalty saved as they secured what could be three huge points in their battle for survival.

But for Hollyhead, it meant an end to a seven-game run without defeat, and he was left frustrated that his side couldn’t convert the chances they had.

He said: “We’ve been on a good run and it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth to be honest.

"The five seconds before Hitchin scored was very unlike us. We lost possession of the ball in a pretty simple situation, which then led to them travelling with the ball and then a big deflection on the shot which wrong-footed Jack Harding – it’s probably the only way you’re going to score from that distance against him.

"Jack also pulled off an important save from the penalty, which we didn’t see as a penalty but that’s what the referee gave.

"Every game is a genuine opportunity for three points. We haven’t entered a game with the mentality to sit deep and defend, certainly in the last two-and-a-half months, and we can see how things have moved forward in the final third especially.

"We had some really good opportunities today and we accept that, and the players have said it themselves, and on another day we leave with at least a point.”

Banbury now prepare to face another side in deep trouble as they welcome bottom-of-the-table Biggleswade Town on Saturday.

The Waders are 15 points adrift of safety with only two wins to their name so far but have rarely been overawed in games despite their position.

And Hollyhead says it’s another game where the attitude of his players has to be right.

He said: “We let other people focus on whether we go into games as favourites or underdogs or whatever.

"For us it’s about dusting ourselves down from having had three games in eight days and we have to be ready for Biggleswade.

"This defeat takes the gloss of what has been a really good couple of months but sometimes you have to reset and when you get a kick up the backside you get more of a reaction so that’s what we’ll be looking for going into the weekend.”