News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Frontman Turner becomes Brackley’s fifth new arrival of the summer

Brackley Town’s summer recruitment has continued with the addition of striker Dan Turner.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:29 BST

The Saints snapped up the frontman from Leamington for an undisclosed fee as he became the fifth new arrival at St James Park since the end of last season.

Turner scored 13 goals in 36 league appearances in the last campaign as Leamington were ultimately relegated from the Vanarama National League North.

Turner came through the ranks at Port Vale and went on to have spells at Hyde United, Matlock Town and Hednesford Town before joining Leamington in January 2021.

Most Popular
Dan Turner, pictured in action for Leamington, has joined Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Sally EllisDan Turner, pictured in action for Leamington, has joined Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Sally Ellis
Dan Turner, pictured in action for Leamington, has joined Brackley Town for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Sally Ellis

Now he has been brought in to add firepower to Brackley’s attack.

And boss Gavin Cowan said: “Dan is a natural finisher who is not only blessed with a high level of technical ability, he understands the other side of the game also.

“He’s one I’ve been an admirer of for some time and know that he will flourish with us having scored lots of goals at this level these past two seasons.”

Related topics:Brackley TownBrackleyLeamingtonMatlock Town