​From the Champions League to the Cherwell - Simon Hollyhead's journey to becoming Banbury United boss

Simon Hollyhead enjoyed huge success at Malmo in Sweden. Photo: Bild.

​In the first of a two-part interview with new Banbury United manager Simon Hollyhead, he discusses the remarkable path that ultimately led him to Oxfordshire:

​There aren’t too many managers at step three of the non-league pyramid that have cut their coaching teeth in the Champions League.

Add to the mix a spell of eight years in the beauty of Scandinavia and a season in the slightly less idyllic surroundings of Stevenage, and you’ve got the basis of a career which has ultimately culminated in Simon Hollyhead now becoming the new boss at Banbury United as they prepare for life back in the Southern Premier League.

And having spent many years learning his trade alongside some of Europe’s top coaches and players, he’s now ready to impart his wisdom on an almost-entirely rebuilt squad following relegation last season.

Simon Hollyhead is now in charge at Banbury. Photo: BUFC.

But it wasn’t on the football pitch that Hollyhead’s coaching journey began.

"I was born and brought up near West Bromwich Albion’s ground, The Hawthorns, and played a lot of youth team football in that area, but my parents insisted I get a good education behind me,” he said.

"So I spent five years studying in Leeds and got a degree and a Masters in sports science, which I found utterly fascinating, working with some incredible mentors.

"It taught me so much about the psychology and physiology of sport and was the basis of making me the kind of coach I became, and still strive to be.

"I played a lot of football and cricket whilst at university and after I left, an opportunity eventually arose to work with Bob Woolmer at Warwickshire County Cricket Club where I became performance director.

"There, I learned so much about managing teams and people, but also doing so in a high performance sporting environment. I was taken to South Africa, Australia and all over, learning in different elite environments and from top performers in what wasn’t my first choice sport. It’s accepted nowadays that people often learn more from outside their sport, and it taught me a lot about myself as well."

Eventually, having been with Warwickshire for ten years, an opportunity arose to work with Roland Nilsson, a man with 116 caps for Sweden and who had played football in Coventry but was now about to take charge at Malmo FF, in the Swedish top flight.

Hollyhead said: "With cricket being so summer-based, in winter I was working on my football coaching development and eventually, a chance came up to go and work with Malmo in Sweden, under Roland who was head coach.

“I had four absolutely brilliant years there. It was club full of top quality people who had a fantastic duty of care to their players and looked after them so well, and the staff were rock solid and trustworthy.

"Roland was best known in England for his playing career, particularly at Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry, but he was an outstanding professional and extremely well-respected and with great credibility as a person too.

"It was a bit daunting when I first went because we had 13 different nationalities in the team, but English was the common language used by everyone and it was incredible to see players develop there and move on to play in all the top European leagues, including guys like Pontus Jansson and Robin Olsen in the Premier League.

"After two years, Roland went to Copenhagen and wanted me to go with him, but it turned out they only wanted him rather than his staff too, so I stayed and worked under new boss Rikard Norling and, as under Roland, we won a league title and got into the Champions League again.

"We had some fantastic experiences there, including winning at Ibrox to knock Rangers out in the qualifiers, then Rikard went to SK Brann [as they are now known] in Bergen, Norway and even though I had a year left on my Malmo contract, I thought I’d develop better by having a reset and moving somewhere new.

"I was glad I did. They’d just been relegated from the top flight but it was a good move for me. I have a very understanding wife and we had young children at the time too but all the clubs were tremendous in ensuring we were happy and my family were allowed to fly back whenever they wanted.

"The thing about Scandinavia was the quality of people – they’re respectful and trustworthy and there was a genuine collective in the dressing room too and you learn how powerful that can be and it’s something I’ve taken with me everywhere I’ve gone since.”

After initially following Norling to Stockholm where he’d taken over at AIK, another opportunity to move countries arose courtesy of former Aston Villa defender Kent Nielsen, who was in charge at Odense Boldklub in Denmark.

Hollyhead said: “We were on the verge of moving back to England – my parents were getting older and we’d been away a long time, but Odense was just an hour’s flight from Bergen and again, it was another chance to develop further.

"As with Roland, Kent was an incredible person to work with. OB were a mid-table side in a league full of big clubs like Brondby and Copenhagen, but again I learned so much that helped me in the future.”

Eventually, England called and Hollyhead and his family returned home, with a year as assistant manager at Stevenage being his first port of call, before he took up a role as head of elite sport at Northampton Academy, where he still remains.

But the desire to be a head coach or manager remained strong for Hollyhead and when, earlier this summer, the opportunity arose to manage Banbury United, it was one he was keen to take.

*Next week, part two of our interview with Simon Hollyhead will see him discuss his coaching ethos, his new role at Banbury United and the challenge ahead for the Puritans.