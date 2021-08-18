Four points from Banbury United's opening week of season

Celebrations in the Banbury United camp after the equaliser against Stourbridge PICTURE BY JULIE HAWKINS

Banbury United began their league season with an opening day 1-1 draw with Stourbridge on Saturday.

But on Tuesday they added three points to stay unbeaten in their Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central campaign with a 2-0 victory at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Henry Landers scored both goals, giving Banbury a half-time lead after his 20th-minute strike, slicing the ball over the keeper after some great footwork by Roberts.

Landers then made sure of the three points in the 83rd after a Banbury counter-attack from a long ball.

Having created plenty of other chances, manager Andy Whing was very happy with the result. “It was a tough game on a really tight, lively pitch,” he said afterwards.

“Our work off the ball was absolutely tremendous, that’s what’s got us the victory tonight. They pressed us really well and got in our faces.

“All in all we did really well. We could play a lot better than that and lose games – or worse and win games but I’m just delighted we have backed up that performance from Saturday.

“I was a little bit disappointed at half-time as we had a chance just at the end from a set piece. What we didn’t want to do was give them an easy way back. I had a bit of a go and I thought they responded really well.

“We had to dig in and I’m just delighted we have got the three points.

“It’s really exciting at the minute, we’re probably not at our full potential in terms of how we want to play football but we are digging in and getting results.”

Last weekend’s draw with Stourbridge saw Puritans go behind after five minutes and then Morgan Roberts was sent off soon after.

But despite playing most of the game with only ten men Banbury earned a point when Ben Acquaye equalised in the 70th minute.

Whing will be hoping for more points on the board on Saturday when Barwell, who beat Lowestoft Town 3-0 in their opening game but lost 3-1 against Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, are the visitors to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Then Banbury will prepare for the bank holiday weekend double-bill which will see Puritans at home to Hitchin Town on the Saturday and travel to Stratford Town on the Monday.

Whing had added further depth to his coaching support team last week, appointing former Coventry City player Craig Pead .

Pead said: “I’m delighted to be joining Banbury United as first team coach.

“I’m looking forward to working with the players and staff and I can’t wait to get started and see if we can bring success this season.

Thrilled Whing added: “I’ve known Craig a long time having played together at Coventry City many years ago.

“He will bring great experience from his playing and coaching days, as well as being a top guy who wants to learn and improve himself, which is a key ethos to our approach at the football club.”