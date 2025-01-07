Former Stoke City, Wrexham and Gateshead attacker signs for Banbury United
The 26-year-old is a dynamic, experienced and versatile player who brings a wealth of experience to the Puritans' squad.
Capable of playing as an attacking forward or in the midfield, Jarvis began his career with Stoke City, representing their U18 and U21 sides.
After his time with Stoke, Jarvis was transferred to Wrexham, where he was a regular in their National League squad.
Jarvis then gained further experience at clubs including Gateshead, Hereford, and most recently Kettering Town.
With a proven track record across various levels of English football, including spells as Kettering’s top scorer, Jarvis adds creativity, finishing ability and energy to the team.
Jarvis joins Timothy King as a new face, who also signed for the Puritans over the festive period.
The former Luton Town U19 top scorer and vice-captain brings experience from clubs including MK Dons, Peterborough, and Hemel Hempstead.