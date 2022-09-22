Former Puritan Roberts and Brackley’s Edwards recognised in monthly awards

Morgan Roberts has been named the National League North player-of-the-month for August following his fine displays for Banbury United

The former Banbury United forward, who’s displays in the opening month of the campaign earned him a transfer deadline day move to Sky Bet League Two side Swindon Town, has been rewarded after he helped fire the Puritans to a sensational start to life at Step 2.

Roberts spearheaded Banbury’s fearless assault on the division since their promotion, scoring four goals as they settled in superbly.

Beating Curzon Ashton, AFC Fylde, Darlington and Hereford, the Puritans showed another promotion push could well be a possibility last month.

Tony Edwards has been named Vanarama National League North Volunteer of the Month for his work at Brackley Town

There was also some recognition for Brackley Town’s Tony Edwards as he was named the Vanarama Volunteer of Month in the National League North.

Edwards’ commitment to Brackley has grown and grown.

Starting out by dipping his toe in as a steward, he would occasionally put his hand up – but now he’s a regular, taking on more and more responsibly at St James Park as the years roll by.

Now he arranges the club’s security as chief steward and is a key cog when it comes to matchday safety.

The club say Tony is a classic example of much-needed volunteering and know how important the support is to keeping the club going.