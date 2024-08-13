Former Peterborough United, Rochdale, Stevenage and Barrow star signs for Banbury United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Banbury United added two more new faces to their squad ahead of the new season.

Defender Kgosi Ntlhe, 30, is a former South African international who had five years at Peterborough United, making 89 appearances and scoring five goals in his time there, including 14 appearances in and one goal in the Championship.

He also featured 22 times for Stevenage in League Two, then making 41 appearances in League One for Rochdale.

Further spells at Scunthorpe United and Barrow followed, with Ntlhe overall making 184 appearances in the EFL, netting nine goals.

Kgosi Ntlhe has signed for Banbury.

His one South Africa appearance came in 2013 against Morocco.

Also joining the Puritans is midfielder Keon Lewis-Burgess from MK Dons on a work experience basis for one month.

Lewis-Burgess made his debut for The Dons in the EFL Trophy last campaign, in a 3-2 win against Northampton Town back in November.

He would go on to make a further appearance in the competition two weeks later.

