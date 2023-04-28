News you can trust since 1838
Former England player attends mini football tournament for Banbury schoolgirls

A former England footballer attended a schoolgirl's football tournament held at Banbury United’s stadium.

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

Banbury United were proud to welcome Fern Whelan at the Women’s World Cup Festival Day for girls in school years 3 and 4 at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Tuesday, April 25.

The event was funded by the National League Trust and was a part of the Weetabix Wildcats initiative, which is designed to encourage girls aged 5–11 to get involved with football.

Teams from Bloxham, Deddington, and Hanwell Fields primary schools were represented, and around 30 girls took to the pitch in the tournament.

Football players at Tuesday's Women’s World Cup Festival Day for girls.

The guest of honour for the day, on behalf of the National League Trust, was Professional Footballers’ Association representative Fern Whelan, who had a long career playing for Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion, and England at youth and senior level and now works as an equalities officer for the Women’s Game.

Football players receiving their awards at the Women’s World Cup Festival Day for girls at Banbury United's stadium.
