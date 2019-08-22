Ford will make sure United are set for test

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is keen to make sure his players are ready for what he feels will be the hardest test.

The Puritans complete a run of four home BetVictor Southern League games on the spin with a bank holiday weekend double-header.

First up are Kings Langley, who like Ford’s side, are unbeaten in their three matches, all away from home. The last two have been draws but they had an impressive 3-0 opening day victory at Nuneaton who looked a decent outfit on their visit to Station Approach last week.

Two days later, the Puritans entertain Barwell who have just a solitary point so far but Ford’s focus is firmly on Saturday.

He said: “We firmly believe Saturday’s game with Kings Langley will be tougher than the one with Royston. They’ve had a good start to the season and they beat Nuneaton well on the opening day.

“It will be our most difficult one of the four home games and the players will agree with that I’m sure in training this week. I’m not thinking about Monday’s game, we have to focus on Saturday.”

Ford firmly feels his side’s approach to playing football is the way they have to go this season and he added: “We won the game against Royston because we played football. If we tried to go toe-to-toe with big, physical teams we would come off second best.

“We’ve got some good players here, there is a still a lot to work on but it’s a great start and just reward for the work the players have put in over the last few weeks.”