Ford wants to see more composure from his players

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will want to see his players produce a more composed performance against Nuneaton on Tuesday.

The Puritans go into Tuesday's BetVictor Southern League clash on the back of an opening day stalemate at Redditch United.

Ford was pleased with his side's first half display in the Premier Division Central opener but not so for most of the second half.

Ford told Puritans Radio: "When you've worked so hard in pre-season it's nice to get something on the opening day. Our first half performance was very good but we needed to threaten more. In the second half we deteriorated and only got back into it with 15 minutes to go when we showed a bit more composure, it was too frantic, we lost our way for a spell.

"We let our performance slip in the second half and that's why we drew and didn't get the win. But we've come away with something,a good point away from home.

"We've got four home games on the trot now but our sole focus is on Tuesday night. "

United took early contol of the game but Rhys Hilton went close when he lobbed the stranded Jack Harding only to see his effort go high and wide. Harding did very well saving at the feet of Callum Coyle moments later, picking up an injury in the process.

United went close when Giorgio Rasulo’s corner ended with John Mills having a shot blocked on the line, the rebound fell to Connor Roberts but his chip narrowly missed the far post. Just before halftime, a move involving five players ended with Mills side-stepping two defenders only to see his goal-bound shot deflected into the path of Gedeon Okito, but his shot went just the wrong side of the post with Max Beardmore beaten.

Straight after the interval, Rasulo broke from the halfway line and fed the impressive Amer Awadh but his shot was well saved by Beardmore, who saved again shortly afterwards from Claudio Dias. Midway through the second half, Harding did well to keep out a 40 yard wind-assisted effort from Ollie Mulders. The second period was a lot more even than the first with Redditch edging it.