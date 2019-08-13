Ford wants Puritans to get on the front foot against Nuneaton

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants his team to take the initiative against Nuneaton tonight (Tuesday).

The Puritans boss saw his side get an opening day point in Saturday's BetVictor Southern League stalemate at Redditch United. Now he's looking for the Puritans to get off to a winning start in the first home Premier Division Central fixture at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Ford said: "We've got four home games on the trot to start the season - which is unusual - but they're all difficult ones. We need to try and take advantage of being at home, as teams win more games at home than away.

"I'm sure Nuneaton are going to be up there near the top at the end of the season despite their defeat on Saturday. We need to get on the front foot tonight and play with a real purpose, passion and desire. We lacked a bit of composure at Redditch, with and without the ball, we started chasing the game a bit and got too anxious."

There will be a minute's silence ahead of tonight's game in memory of club stalwart Nigel Porter who died suddenly earlier today.

He was a long term Puritans’ supporter and had served on the Board of the club since the ownership transferred to the Community Benefit Society in 2015. He was also a member of the previous board for several years.