Ford turning the clock back as United get set to go again

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants to travel back in time to start enjoying football again.

The BetVictor Southern League kicks-off on Saturday with Ford intent on turning the clock back to his first season at the club.

The Puritans boss freely admits that he didn’t enjoy last season at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium and wants the new campaign to be a more positive one, on and off the field.

Ford said: “That first season when I took over – and the first two after we got promoted – we played some good football.

“But last season wasn’t an enjoyable one for me or the players, I let my grip on the team go. The players have got to enjoy 100 per cent being part of Banbury United, on and off the pitch, they have to look forward to playing for the club.

“That will go a long way to determining how successful we are. I hope the supporters can see a difference in how we’re playing but changing it radically means there won’t be guaranteed success overnight.

“We must do better than last season, that’s clear, but that is being too vague. The players have to show that we’re a team that is being coached to play a certain way, they have to believe in what we’re doing and show the supporters that too.”