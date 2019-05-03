Ford signs contract for another season at the Puritans

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has signed a contract to manage the club for the 2019-20 season, his fifth with the club.

Chairman Phil Lines said: “We are delighted that Mike has agreed to stay on, he is an experienced and very good non-league manager. The Board and Mike know that this season has not met expectations and our results must improve in 2019-20.

“However, with the appointment of Andy Sinnott as Director of Football to work with Mike and oversee player recruitment we believe that the club can make the progress needed to be challenging for the play-offs next season. Mike knows we are ambitious and that this is the target of the club.”

Ford added: “I am absolutely delighted to have agreed a new contract for the upcoming season. I was proud and privileged when appointed four years ago and feel exactly the same today.

“This is an outstanding football club which has progressed tremendously. Last season was an obvious disappointment in comparison to the previous three, I am absolutely committed to making the team more competitive for the new campaign thus making the match day experience for our supporters a pleasant and enjoyable one”.