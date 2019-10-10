Ford says his players will be ready for tough test

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says his side is ready for one of the toughest trips of the BetVictor Southern League season.

The Puritans travel to Stourbridge for Saturday’s Premier Central clash between two sides locked in fourth and fifth. The Glassboys have been one of the league’s most consistent clubs in recent seasons and Ford knows his side will have to be at their best to get something.

Long-serving manager Gary Hackett has been replaaced by Ian Long and Stourbridge have made a good start.

United picked up a victory at Needham Market last weekend and Ford will be looking for his side to show the same resolve. He said: “We lost from winning positions at Hednesford and Kings Langley last season despite playing well. I just hope the players have learned how to get draws from losing positions and wins from possible draws.

“We know it’s going to be a very tough test at Stourbridge but one we’ll be up for.”

Lee Henderson returns following his three-match suspension, Jack Westbrook is also back after serving his one-match ban at Needham Marlet while Amer Awadh is expected to be fit to return after being rested in Tuesday’s Southern League Cup victory at North Leigh.