Ford satisfied to get the points as United go second

Banbury United's match-winner Jaanai Gordon goes on the attack again against St Ives Town. Photo: Steve Prouse

Top scorer Jaanai Gordon hit the only goal of the game as the Puritans beat St Ives Town to take the Puritans up to second in the BetVictor Southern League table. The game was one of the few to go ahead in Premier Central so Ford was delighted to get all three points but admitted it should have been more conclusive.

Ford said: "There was only one goal in it but they never really threatened and Jack Harding has had nothing to do. It could have been three and four but it's three points and that's the main thing.