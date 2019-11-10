Ford satisfied to get the points as United go second
Banbury United boss Mike Ford knew the importance of getting three points on Saturday.
Top scorer Jaanai Gordon hit the only goal of the game as the Puritans beat St Ives Town to take the Puritans up to second in the BetVictor Southern League table. The game was one of the few to go ahead in Premier Central so Ford was delighted to get all three points but admitted it should have been more conclusive.
Ford said: "There was only one goal in it but they never really threatened and Jack Harding has had nothing to do. It could have been three and four but it's three points and that's the main thing.
"I felt we ran out of patience a little bit at times, I felt we we're doing just enough in the first half and I said at halftime if you just keep doing that it becomes a very difficult afternoon. I thought there were spells in the second half when we certainly controlled the ball a lot better and we just have to stay patient."