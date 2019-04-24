Ford salutes players after United make their point

Manager Mike Ford gave his players a pat on the back after Banbury United picked up another Evo-Stik League South point at Alvechurch.

The United boss made several changes to the starting line-up from Saturday’s draw against Bedworth United. With Matt Richards and Greg Kaziboni unavailable, Eddie Odhiambo and Lee Henderson came into the side.

Banbury United manager Mike Ford NNL-180923-133659009

Ford also needed to freshen his side up with Alvechurch having an extra day off between games so Amer Awadh replaced Ravi Shami, who had earned United a point on Saturday with his 15th goal of the season.

Ford said: “I changed the shape of the side completely but we looked energetic despite having a day less to recover.

“We played in a way so as not to exert ourselves too much in the hot conditions, we played deeper, were happy to let Alvechurch have possession and make sure we didn’t get caught out by the long ball.

“Football can be a strange game, you pick up points where you don’t expect to and don’t when you do. We’ve now gone four games away unbeaten but there was still some disappointment about not winning on Saturday, the woodwork stopped us from getting over the line at the end against Bedworth.

Football can be a strange game, you pick up points where you don’t expect to and don’t when you do Puritans boss Mike Ford

“It was a good recovery from the team at Alvechurch, to go to a side who were in the play-offs, and be difficult to beat. We got a point against a good side who had an extra day off than us over Easter.

“The point probably suited both teams, they were happy to settle for a draw they didn’t want to go for it and end up losing because they only needed a point to secure their place in the play-offs. They are a relentless side.”