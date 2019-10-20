Ford relieved to see Puritans seal all three points with late winner

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was elated, and somewhat frustrated, after seeing his side pick up three more BetVictor Southern League points.

Jaanai Gordon struck twice, including the stoppage-time winner, as the Puritans came from behind to beat Biggleswade Town 3-1 in Saturday's Premier Central clash.

Gradi Milenge gave the Waders the first half lead which Gordon cancelled out from the penalty spot. Ky Marsh-Brown got a second caution after the restart and Giorgio Rasulo put United in front from a superb free-kick.

But Tom Smith equalised late on and, after substitute Drew Richardson missed a glorious chance for the Waders, Gordon headed home the stoppage-time winner.

Ford said: "We've won a game of football in which we were nowhere near our best, our intensity was lacking at times. But, however you look at the game, it's a fantastic three points.

"We let Biggleswade off the hook, they took the lead out of absolutely nothing because we didn't set up properly to defend a long throw-in. That knocked the stuffing out of us for a period and we lost our way but the penalty got us back in the game.

"The two set-pieces almost cost us two points and we need to defend them better than we did but we take the three points. We got to a point at 2-1 up when I felt my team was just trying to defend a lead against ten players.

"For me, we should have been looking to get the third goal. Giorgio Rasulo's goal was worthy of winning any game but we had endure Biggleswade equalising, nearly winning it, before we got the third goal."