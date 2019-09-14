Ford praises players despite seeing Puritans drop two points

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was full of praise for his players despite Saturday's stalemate with Hitchin Town.

Keeper Jack Harding made two second half penalty saves on his 200th game for the club at the Banbury Plant Community Stadium where both sides finished with ten players in Saturday's BetVictor Southern League clash.

Banbury United boss Mike Ford gives his view on Saturday's stalemate with Hitchin Town.

Harding denied Jay Dowie and Josh Bickerstaff from the spot while United had Lee Henderson sent off and Max Ryan was dismissed for the visitors. John Mills went close to winning it late on when he hit the post.