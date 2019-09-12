Ford needs a positive response to setback

Banbury United boss Mike Ford knows how important it will be to get another FA Cup setback out of the system.

The Puritans will not have too much time to ponder another early exit in the Emirates FA Cup with two BetVictor Southern League games coming up in quick succession.

The early Premier Central leaders entertain lowly Hitchin Town on Saturday before the trip to Hednesford Town three days later. Maximum points on Saturday will keep Ford’s boys at the top, albeit they have played a game more.

But Ford just wants his players to produce a performance and put the FA Cup exit firmly behind them.

Ford said: “I’m not playing down our position for any other reason than it’s very early in the season. All I’m looking for on Saturday is a good performance, our position will just be a by-product of that.

“We just need to get the performance right on Saturday and if we get the three points we stay where we are. The players are confident and know what they are doing, I’m sure there will soon be a performance when everything comes off.”

Ford hinted there may be changes for Saturday and added:“Hitchin will be desperate to come here and kick-start their season and a trip to Hednesford comes three days later, so I have to make sure the players are fresh for both games. We’ve played more games than any other team in this division, plus the replay in the FA Cup.

“Pablo Haysham is maybe ready for a start because one or two players may need a break ahead of Tuesday’s game. I’ve got a good squad of players to choose from, I just need to make sure I pick a team capable of winning the game.”