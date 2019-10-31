Ford must shuffle his pack for long trip

It’s been a case of one in, one out for Banbury United boss Mike Ford – and that will again be his dilemma for Saturday’s long trip to Lowestoft Town.

Captain Jack Westbrook is unavailable for Saturday’s BetVictor Southern League clash at lowly Lowestoft where Ford will be looking for his side to get back on track.

The Puritans boss has had to make changes to his defence in the last three games and will now have to do without Westbrook who has filled in at the back for Lee Henderson and Connor Roberts in recent games. So Ford will be hoping Charlie Hawtin recovers from the illness which sidelined him for Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay defeat to Rushden & Diamonds.

Ford said: “We’ve had a lot of individuals missing and we’ve had to try and fit players in. Some people might feel that is an excuse but it’s not because it means we’re lacking a little bit of consistency in that area of the pitch.

“We’ve probably still got the second or third best defensive record in the division so I don’t think it’s about the individuals, it’s about the collective.

“We want to win in any competition but we’re in so many, they’ve come thick and fast. Tuesday’s defeat was maybe a knock-on effect of all that because a lot of the players have featured in almost every game.

“We’ve not spent much time on the training pitch and we look like a team that has been trudging through games and the players are probably forgetting what they should be doing at times. If you’re going to play the way we do, we have to all understand what we’re trying to do and we’ve not had a chance to do that in training recently.”