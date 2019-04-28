Ford looking forward to taking on his former club

For the first time, Mike Ford will get the chance to take on his former club Oxford City in a competitive fixture.

Banbury United meet the Vanarama National League South outfit in Tuesday’s Oxon Senior Cup final at Court Place Farm.

But the Puritans boss still feels aggrieved the final is being played at City’s home ground on an artificial pitch.

Ford will be facing a club he enjoyed success with. He earned two promotions, including taking City up from the Southern League in 2012 and into the Conference.

Ford said: “It will be the first time I’ve come up against Oxford City in a competitive fixture.

“It’s good to be involved in the final and hopefully we can win it and give our supporters something to smile about.”

But Ford is still not happy about the choice of venue and said: “I’m still concerned it’s not going to be on a neutral venue. City will be at home, where they’re comfortable, especially on that surface.

“It is an advantage to City and a disadvantage to us so I don’t know how the OFA has come to this decision.

“We asked the OFA about changing the venue but they were adamant they were going to stick with their decision to play it at Oxford City’s home ground.

“They’re a league above us but we’ve done a good job on several teams at the top of our division, like Kettering, King’s Lynn and Alvechurch, so there is no reason why we can’t go there and do a decent job on City.”

United last won the trophy back in 2015, five days after they were relegated under manager Paul Davis.

It proved to be his last game in charge of the club and Ford was appointed to replace him.

United have had a smooth path to the final, beating two UHLSport Hellenic League clubs Easington Sports and Ardley United en route.